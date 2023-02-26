Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 368

Zelensky calls EU’s new Russian sanctions package “powerful”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the European Union’s 10th sanctions package would deal a significant blow to Russian enterprises.

“Now, new sanctions steps are in the 10th package, powerful, against the defense industry and the financial sector of the terrorist state and against the propagandists who drowned Russian society in lies and are trying to spread their lies to the whole world,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address.

“They definitely won’t succeed,” the president added.

The package, which the EU approved Friday, includes:

Targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war

Measures against Russian disinformation

Tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and advanced technology

Sanctions will continue to be introduced, Zelensky said.

He added that the Ukrainian government is working “to extend global and, in particular, European sanctions to the Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom, all those involved in the missile program and nuclear blackmail of the terrorist state.”

“The partners – the United States, the UK – have already made relevant steps. We expect the appropriate steps from the European Union,” he continued.

CIA director says US is “confident” China considering lethal aid for Russia

The director of the CIA says the US is “confident” that China is “considering” sending lethal aid to Russia but intelligence suggests there has been no final decision by Beijing.

“We’re confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment,” CIA Director William Burns told CBS News.

“We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment,” Burns added.

CNN reported Friday that the US has intelligence that the Chinese government is considering providing Russia with drones and ammunition for use in the war in Ukraine, three sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

Ukranian troops holding their lines in Bakhmut despite constant attacks

Ukrainian troops are standing their ground around Bakhmut despite a significant concentration of Russian forces near the eastern town, a Ukrainian commander said Saturday.

Cmdr. Yuriy Fedorovych Madyar, a colonel in Ukraine’s military, published a video message on his Telegram channel about the state of the fighting around Bakhmut, which remains one of the most fiercely contested territories in the war.

“Ukrainian troops have retained their positions on all three suburbs of Bakhmut — the northern, eastern and southern-southwestern. The enemy had no territorial successes,” Madyar stated, adding, “Enemy assault operations were unsuccessful.”

The colonel noted Ukrainian forces “don’t see any additional accumulation” of Russian troops in these areas. Still, the concentration of Russian forces in Bakhmut is “already considerable,” allowing the Russians “to launch assault operations several times a day.”

Madyar said the situation in the southern suburbs of Bakhut is stable, and that it’s the northern suburbs that are proving “the most difficult part of the front lines to hold on to.”

“There is a large number of enemy troops and high intensity of enemy assault operations,” Madyar stated, describing the situation in the northern suburbs. “Appropriate forces were sent there to prevent the enemy from implementing its plan to surround the city and its outskirts.”

Madyar added that over the past week, the number of remaining civilians seen in the streets of Bakhmut “has fallen to zero.”

Russia state news agency RIA Novosti carried a report this week showing a Russian soldier walking through the outskirts of Bakhmut, saying that Ukrainian forces have been holding on to their lines but retreating “occasionally.”

The Russian private military company Wagner has also claimed that it now controls the village of Yahidne. The village is in the northern suburbs of Bakhmut — the same area that Madyar, the Ukrainian colonel, said was proving the most difficult to hold.

