Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 350

Ukraine dismisses Russia’s claims of controlling several settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia region
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on Tuesday dismissed Russia’s claims that it has taken control of several small settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Ukraine said “their capture by the enemy has not been confirmed at this time” and that “the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to defend each of these areas.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated Russia’s “operations are successfully developing” near the key towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar, and that Russian forces have taken control of several small settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Shoigu also added Russia has full control of Soledar, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces already announced their withdrawal from in January.
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine also criticized Shoigu for touting the “achievements” of the Russian Armed Forces, arguing that the Russian private military contractor Wagner is actively involved in combat in those areas.
Leopard 2 tanks will be ready for Ukraine at the end of March: German army
Leopard 2 battle tanks from Germany will be ready for Ukraine to use at the end of March, the German army said in a tweet Tuesday.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited Kyiv Tuesday, where he met with soldiers who will soon go to Germany to train on Leopard 2 tanks.
He added he was “deeply impressed” by the “determination” and “solemn faces” of the Ukrainian soldiers.
Germany, Denmark and Netherlands will send more than 100 tanks to Ukraine by spring 2024
Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands will send more than 100 Leopard 1 battle tanks to Ukraine by spring 2024, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced during an unannounced visit to Kyiv Tuesday.
A contingent of 20 to 25 Leopard 1 tanks will arrive in Ukraine by this summer, and up to an additional 80 by early next year, Pistorius told reporters during a joint press meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.
The Leopard 1 had been in service since the 1960s until it was phased out in 2003.
Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands will be providing “refurbished” Leopard 1 from their “industrial stocks” and the three countries will also provide required logistic support and training to operate the vehicles, the German defense ministry announced in a news release.
The German government on Tuesday approved up to 178 export licenses for Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine, according to the news release.
Pistorius speaking at the news conference also announced imminent weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
He added that by the end of the month, there will be more missiles, five additional Gepard tanks, and another five armored engineer vehicles.
Training on Leopard 2 battle tanks will soon begin in Germany, Pistorius said, adding that he was “deeply impressed” by the Ukrainian trainee soldiers’ “solemn faces” and “determination.”
Reznikov said he discussed the need for fighter jets with his German counterpart.
“It could be different platforms” and Ukraine’s partners will decide the best platform to discuss the request, he continued, adding before deciding on fighter jets, the “first priority” for Ukraine’s allies was to “deploy their Leopards” and “guarantee the training.”
Ukraine increases 2023 state budget to fund reconstruction
Ukraine’s parliament approves changes to the 2023 state budget to raise spending to support small businesses and channel more funds into reconstruction and recovery projects following Russia’s invasion.
Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the parliamentary budget committee, noted spending had been increased by 5.5 billion hryvnias ($150m).
The increase included funds to finance and modernise hospitals in Kyiv and the western city of Lviv and to rebuild bridges damaged in the conflict.
As the anniversary approaches, the war has depleted Ukraine’s public finances, leading to double-digit inflation, higher unemployment, a sharp fall in exports, and significant revenue and tax income losses.