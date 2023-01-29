Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 340

Ukraine official says ‘fast-track’ talks under way for missiles, planes

Ukraine and its Western allies are engaged in “fast-track” talks on the possibility Kyiv receiving more long-range missiles and military aircraft, a top Ukrainian presidential aide has said.

On an online video channel, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated Ukraine’s supporters in the West “understand how the war is developing” and the need to supply aeroplanes capable of providing cover for the armoured fighting vehicles.

That comes after the US and Germany pledged at the beginning of the month to send the long-sought combat vehicles.

Podolyak added that some of Ukraine’s Western partners maintain a “conservative” attitude to arms deliveries, “due to fear of changes in the international architecture.”

Zelensky: ‘Neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained by blood’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headed by Thomas Bach not to allow Russian athletes to compete at Summer and Winter Games. “It is obvious that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained by blood,” said the president on social media. The statement came after the IOC leadership announced its intention to open up opportunities for athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate under a neutral flag.

US Treasury official to warn against sanctions evasion on Middle East trip

The US Department of the Treasury’s top sanctions official will warn countries next week that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to Washington’s sanctions.

Treasury official Brian Nelson will travel to Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey the week of January 29 and meet with government officials, as well as businesses and financial institutions, according to a statement.

“Individuals and institutions operating in permissive jurisdictions risk potentially losing access to G7 markets on account of doing business with sanctioned entities,” the Treasury announced.

Russia deliberately misrepresenting casualty numbers: UK intelligence

British intelligence has announced Russia is deliberately misrepresenting the number of its casualties in its invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence in London pointed to an attack on a Russian military shelter in the Donetsk region on New Year’s Eve.

Russia reported the deaths of 89 soldiers. British intelligence reports, however, say it is highly likely that there were more than 300 victims.

UK officials added that illustrates the “pervasive presence of disinformation in Russian public announcements”.

Moscow says 14 killed in Ukraine attack on Luhansk hospital