Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 311

Zelensky vows Ukrainian air defense will become “even stronger” in new year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he thinks Ukraine’s air defense can become “the most powerful in Europe” and help uphold security for his country and Europe.

“Ukrainian air defense can become the most powerful in Europe, and this will be a guarantee of security not only for our country, but also for the entire continent,” he stated

“This year, we not only maintained our air defenses, but we made them stronger than ever,” Zelensky continued, adding, “But in the new year, Ukrainian air defense will become even stronger, even more effective.”

Ukraine’s president also said he held another staff meeting on Friday, with the main point of discussion about the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, “where the fiercest battles are going on.” He added Ukraine is holding its positions in the cities of Bakhmut, Soledar and Kreminna.

“There are also areas of the front where we are slowly advancing,” Zelensky stated, without giving further details.

Zelensky also called the electricity supply issue “one of the most important tasks for the next year.”

US reiterates concern about China’s “alignment with Russia” after Putin-Xi call

A US State Department spokesperson expressed concern about China’s “alignment with Russia as Moscow continues its brutal and unlawful invasion of Ukraine” after a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior makes clear it is still investing in close ties to Russia,” the spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

“The United States and Europe have warned the PRC of the consequences of providing Russia military assistance for its war against Ukraine or systematic assistance with sanctions evasion,” the spokesperson continued, using the acronym for the People’s Republic of China.

“We are monitoring Beijing’s activity closely,” the spokesperson stated, adding that “those that side with Moscow in this unjust war will inevitably find themselves on the wrong side of history.”

“The world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination, and sovereignty, and which stand by or tacitly support Russia in its premeditated and unprovoked war of choice,” the spokesperson noted.

Ukraine’s presidential office says over 1,800 settlements have been taken back from Russian occupation

A total of 1,884 Ukrainian settlements have been liberated from Russian occupation since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to a Ukrainian presidential official.

“Infrastructure is one of our main priorities,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in a Telegram post on Friday, adding that “15,199 infrastructure objects have already been restored, almost as many are in the process of restoration.”

“On the northern border, we are putting up protective structures — anti-vehicle and anti-personnel barriers, mine-explosive barriers, and reinforced concrete sections,” Tymoshenko added.

Tymoshenko said there are 11,500 so-called “Invincibility Points” in Ukraine that offer emergency shelter and services for Ukrainians without power following Russian attacks.

He said that Ukraine received another batch of Starlink satellite units from Poland that will power the “Invincibility Points” as well as go toward energy and medical institutions.

“This is the third batch we have received from Poland and the first part of a large batch that will arrive by the end of January,” he added.

Backup power line at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant damaged and disconnected due to Russian shelling: IAEA

The backup power line at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was damaged and disconnected due to shelling, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Friday.

“A 330 kilovolt (kV) backup power line to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was disconnected late yesterday due to damage caused by shelling,” Grossi’s statement read.

“The ZNPP, whose six reactors are all in shutdown, continues to receive the off-site electricity it needs for reactor cooling and other essential nuclear safety and security functions from the plant’s only remaining operational 750 kV external power line,” it added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team announced the connection to the 330 kV backup power line was lost at 9:35 p.m. local time Thursday “as a result of damage on the other side of the Dnipro River, some distance away from the plant itself.”

The IAEA statement also informed that while there has been no direct shelling of the ZNPP since November, the IAEA experts on site reported on Friday that they heard “the sound of loud explosions today that appeared to come from a distance of a few hundred meters from the facility, in the area of the water channel connecting the nearby Zaporizhzhia thermal power station with the Dnipro River.”

Ukraine informed the IAEA that the country’s three other NPPs, located in Ukrainian-controlled territory, were “in the process of restoring their electrical power production levels following a decrease in output after Thursday’s missile attacks.”

During the first week of December, Ukraine claimed some Russian troops were withdrawing from their positions in Ukraine’s southern region of Zaporizhzhia. The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said Russian units left the settlements of Mykhailivka, Polohy and Inzhenerne, all towns south of the city of Zaporizhzhia.