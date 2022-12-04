Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 284

Russia considering how to respond to G7 price cap

Russia is considering how to respond to a price cap on its oil, the Kremlin has announced, after the Group of Seven (G7) and Australia agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil. Moscow “will not accept this cap”, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. He added that Russia would conduct a rapid analysis of the agreement before responding. The move aims to reduce Russia’s income from selling oil while preventing a spike in global oil prices after an EU embargo on Russian crude takes effect on December 5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated the price cap would do little to deter Russia from waging its war.

Price cap level on Russian oil ‘not serious’: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the $60 price cap set on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia is not “serious” because it is “quite comfortable” for Moscow. It is “only a matter of time when stronger tools will have to be used anyway”, Zelensky argued, adding, “It is a pity that this time will be lost.” He noted that the world had shown weakness by setting the cap at $60, which he said would swell Russia’s budget by $100bn a year. “This money will … go towards further destabilisation of precisely those countries that are now trying to avoid serious decisions,” the president continued.

US intelligence expects slower pace of Ukraine war to continue

The slowed pace of fighting in Ukraine is set to continue over the next several months and the United States sees no evidence that Ukraine’s will to resist Russia has diminished, despite Moscow’s crippling attacks on the Ukrainian power grid, a senior US intelligence official said.

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence in the Joe Biden administration, said that she believed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been surprised that his military had not achieved more in its war on Ukraine.

“We’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict … and we expect that’s likely to be what we see in the coming months,” Haines told the annual Reagan National Defence Forum in California.

The Ukrainian and Russian militaries will attempt to refit and resupply to prepare for counteroffensives after the winter, but there was a question as to whether the Kremlin could achieve that objective, she added.

“We actually have a fair amount of scepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that. I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe,” she continued.

Putin is beginning to realise the challenges his military is faced with, Haines noted.

“I do think he is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia. But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture at this stage of just how challenged they are … we see shortages of ammunition, for morale, supply issues, logistics, a whole series of concerns that they’re facing,” she said.

The Atlantic Council, a US think tank, announced recently that winter conditions in Ukraine may favour Russian defensive tactics and allow the Russians to bring in newly-mobilised forces to positions held east of the Dnipro River and near Crimea in the south.

“It may be Russia’s tactic to force a stalemate through the winter from more entrenched positions with the intent to begin rotating newly trained and equipped mobilization forces to the front as spring approaches,” the council added.

Haines stated Putin’s political objectives in Ukraine did not appear to have changed, but US intelligence analysts thought Putin may be willing to scale back his near-term military objectives “on a temporary basis with the idea that he might then come back at this issue at a later time”.

She also noted Russia appeared to be depleting its military stockpiles “quite quickly”.

“That’s why you see them going to other countries effectively to try to get ammunition … and we’ve indicated that their precision munitions are running out much faster in many respects,” she said, adding, “It’s really pretty extraordinary, and our own sense is that they are not capable of indigenously producing what they are expending at this stage.”

Russia intentionally targeting civilians in Ukraine: US defence chief

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has accused Russia of “deliberate cruelty” in its war in Ukraine, saying Moscow is intentionally targeting civilians.

“With deliberate cruelty, Russia is putting civilians and civilian targets in its gunsights,” Austin told the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

“Russian attacks have left children dead, schools shattered and hospitals smashed,” he added.