Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 200

Military has liberated 2,000sq km of territory: Zelensky
Ukraine’s armed forces have liberated approximately 2,000 square kilometres (772 square miles) of territory since a counteroffensive against Russia started earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video address.
He noted Russian forces are making “a good decision” by fleeing the counteroffensive.
“Occupiers have no place in Ukraine and will not have one,” the president added.
Ukrainian flag raises over Balakliia
Ukrainian soldiers, under the command of Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, raised the national flag outside the Balakliia District Administration building.
“Today, we are completing the liberation of Balakliia. The first big city in our offensive. I am sure this is not the last city. Ahead of us is Kupiansk, which is already half taken by our troops. Ahead of us are Izyum and many others,” Colonel General Syrskyi stated.
Earlier, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar noted Ukrainian forces have finally established full control over the city of Balakliia.
Malyar made the announcement in an online statement, hours after Russia announced it was pulling out its troops.
Ukraine’s forces will stop campaign ‘where our interests end’: Top official
A top Ukrainian security official stated the armed forces’ campaign against Russia would end “where our interests end” and predicted a tough war, the Voice of America has reported.
“The armed forces will stop where our interests end and that will depend on many circumstances,” noted Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, when asked whether the campaign would end in Crimea or even Moscow.
Ukrainians ‘about to recapture Izyum’
Ukrainian forces are about to recapture the city of Izyum, a “city of 55,000 people.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff has published a photograph showing Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of the town of Izyum which has been a stronghold for Russian forces for months.
Russia announced earlier that it was pulling forces out of Izyum and the town of Balakliia.
Residents in Russian-controlled parts of Kharkiv told to evacuate to Russia
Residents in Russian-controlled parts of the Kharkiv region have been advised to evacuate to Russia, according to the state-run news agency TASS.
The area’s Russian-installed administrator Vitaly Ganchev reportedly stated doing so would “save lives”.
It comes after the Russian defence ministry said it was pulling troops out of two key towns in the region as Ukrainian troops made rapid advances.
The towns, Izium and Balakliya, are crucial military supply hubs.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia’s adjoining Belgorod region, noted on messaging app Telegram that food, heating and medical assistance were being provided to people queuing to enter Russia in vehicles at the Logachevka border crossing.
Andrey Turchak, a senior official in the pro-Kremlin United Russia party, added a volunteer corps had been deployed to help those fleeing Ukraine for Russia, and reported more than 400 vehicles at the border.