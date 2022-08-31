Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 189

Russia halts gas supplies via Nord Stream 1

Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels. The outage for maintenance on Nord Stream 1 means that no gas will flow to Germany between 1am GMT on August 31 and 1am GMT on September 3, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom. Data from entry points linking Nord Stream 1 to the German gas network via the Baltic Sea confirmed flows fell to zero early on Wednesday.

UN atomic watchdog en route to besieged Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

An inspection team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is en route to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the UN atomic watchdog’s director said on Wednesday.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Kyiv late on Monday, along with a team of 13, to visit the besieged Zaporizhzhia plant.

“We are now finally moving after six months of … efforts. The IAEA is moving into the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Grossi told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday morning before departing.

Relentless fighting near the plant has raised fears of a nuclear disaster, with the power station again targeted at the weekend by fresh shelling.

It remains unclear when the IAEA team will reach the nuclear plant and when the inspection will be conducted.

The United States has called for a complete shutdown of the plant and for a demilitarised zone to be established around it.

A Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia government official was quoted by the Interfax news agency on Wednesday as saying that two of the plant’s six reactors were running.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of the Russian-installed administration, noted the IAEA inspectors “must see the work of the station in one day”.

As Ukrainian offensive gets underway, Zelensky says Russians have two options: Run away or surrender

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken of the military’s efforts to take the battle to Russian forces and says the occupiers “can do only two things: run away or surrender.”

In his daily video message, Zelensky said the armed forces and security services were doing “everything possible and impossible so that every Russian serviceman will necessarily feel the Ukrainian response to this terrible terror that Russia has brought to our land.”

He was speaking as a Ukrainian offensive in the south got underway. Few details have emerged about its goals and timeline, nor about Ukrainian advances in the Kherson region.

Zelensky promised that “Throughout the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, from Crimea to the Kharkiv region, the Russian army does not have and will not have a single safe base, a single quiet place. Our defenders will destroy all warehouses, headquarters of the occupiers, and their equipment, no matter where they are located.”

“This is Ukrainian land, and the occupiers can do only two things: run away or surrender. We leave them no other options,” he added.

Zelensky also addressed the people of Crimea, noting, “Please stay as far as possible from Russian military facilities. Do not be near Russian bases and military airfields, report to the special services of Ukraine all the information you know about the occupiers so that the liberation of Crimea can happen faster.”

EU member states agree on working towards a new military assistance mission for Ukraine: Top EU diplomat

All European Union member states agree on launching the “work necessary to define the parameters for a new military assistance mission for Ukraine,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

There are “many training initiatives on the way” for the Ukrainian military, he stated after a meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague.

The top EU diplomat also added that the Ukrainian defense minister had shown the EU a list of short-, medium- and long-term training activities that country’s military needs.

“We need to ensure the coherence of this effort,” he said, adding, “It’s clear that we need to be quick and ambitious, demonstrate added value, flexibility, once again based on the needs of Ukrainian armed forces.”

Zelensky meets US senators in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US Senators Rob Portman and Amy Klobuchar in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zelensky said he believed the sanctions policy to be working, “but it has not yet worked to the full”, adding that “it has a snowball effect and then will influence and hit the economy of the Russian Federation, a terrorist state.”

At the end of the meeting, the Ukrainian leader awarded the senators with Distinguished Service medals.

Gazprom to halt gas supplies to French utility company

Russia’s Gazprom has said it would fully suspend gas deliveries to major European utility Engie from Thursday in a dispute over contracts, a move which will deepen concerns about Europe’s winter energy supply.

Europe is already on notice that Gazprom will shut off the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance, and there is some concern that Moscow, which has cut the pipeline’s supply to just 20 percent of capacity, may step up pressure by delaying the restart.

In a statement, Gazprom announced Engie had not paid in full for July deliveries of gas.

“In this regard, Gazprom Export notified Engie of the complete suspension of gas supplies starting from September 1, 2022, until the moment it receives full payment for the gas it has supplied,” it added.

US concerned about Indian involvement in Russia military exercises: White House

The United States is concerned about India’s plans to participate in joint military exercises with Russia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said.

Last month, Moscow announced plans to hold “Vostok” (East) exercises from August 30 to September 5, even as it wages a costly war in Ukraine. The military exercises are expected to include China, India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, China’s defence ministry has announced.

Asked about India’s participation, Jean-Pierre told reporters as President Joe Biden flew to Pennsylvania that the US was concerned about any country participating in military exercises with Russia while it is at war with Ukraine.

France looking to build pipeline from Spain to Central Europe