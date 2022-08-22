Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 180

Western powers stress importance of nuclear safety in Ukraine: UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of the United States, France and Germany have stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine in a call, Johnson’s office announced.
“On a joint call, the Prime Minister, President [Joe] Biden, President [Emmanuel] Macron and Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz underlined their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion,” a Downing Street spokesperson stated in a statement.
“They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility,” it added.
Germany rules out keeping nuclear plants running to save gas
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has ruled out extending the lifespan of the country’s three remaining nuclear power plants, saying it would save at most two percent of gas use.
“It is the wrong decision given the little we would save,” Habeck said.
The plants are due to be shut down by the end of the year under legislation introduced by the government of former Chancellor Angela Merkel following the meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan in 2011.
Habeck added during a discussion with citizens at the government’s open-door day that the gains did not justify reopening the debate about the exit from nuclear energy given the consensus on the topic.