Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 180

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of the United States, France and Germany have stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine in a call, Johnson’s office announced.

“On a joint call, the Prime Minister, President [Joe] Biden, President [Emmanuel] Macron and Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz underlined their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion,” a Downing Street spokesperson stated in a statement.

“They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility,” it added.

