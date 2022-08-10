Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 168

Russia shelling in Dnipropetrovsk kills 13 people: Governor

Thirteen people have been killed in Russian shelling overnight in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, not far from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to a local official. “A tragic night … in the Nikopol area the Russian army killed 11 people and injured 13,” the governor of the region, Valentyn Reznichenko, wrote on Telegram. He added in a later post that two more people died of their injuries. The areas are on the opposite bank of the Dnieper river to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been shelled several times in recent days. The small town of Marhanets was worst hit, with 20 multi-storey buildings damaged including two schools, a dormitory and a cultural centre, Reznichenko said. Ten people were killed in the town and 11 others injured, seven of them seriously, he said. In another village close to Nikopol city, another woman died in her home as a result of the attack and a couple was injured.

EU ban on Russian coal imports to go into effect

European Union member states will not be allowed to import any more coal from Russia after the transitional period for the bloc’s embargo ends at midnight on Wednesday.

The embargo was part of the fifth sanctions package agreed by the EU in April and will be in full force from Thursday onwards.

EU countries had agreed on a transitional period of 120 days to give the industry time to adapt to the import ban. The aim is to weaken the Russian economy amid its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission announced in April the coal embargo could cost Russia some $8bn annually.

UK says Russia establishes new ground forces formation to support Ukraine operation

Russia has “almost certainly” established a major new ground forces formation to support its operations in Ukraine, the UK defence ministry has announced.

This unit, called the 3rd Army Corps, is based out of the city of Mulino, east of Russia’s capital Moscow, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

The update also added that Russian commanders were “highly likely” to continue to face “competing operational priorities” of reinforcing Moscow’s offensive in the eastern Donbas region while moving to strengthen its defence against Ukrainian counterattacks in south.

War against Ukraine “must end with Crimea”: Zelensky

Russia’s war against Ukraine began with Crimea and “must end with Crimea” and the liberation of the peninsula, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea — its liberation,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address.

“Today it is impossible to say when this will happen. But we are constantly adding the necessary components to the formula for the liberation of Crimea,” he added.

“(…) Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never give it up,” he said, adding the Russian occupation of Crimea constitutes a “threat” to the entire continent and global stability.

“The presence of Russian occupiers in Crimea is a threat to the entire Europe and to global stability. (…) There will be no stable and lasting peace in many countries on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea as long as Russia is able to use our peninsula as its military base,” Zelensky continued.

The Ukrainian president went on to recall the historical significance of the peninsula for Ukrainians, noting, “Our state is home to peoples whose national cultures and aspirations were formed in Crimea. Therefore, when we work for the liberation of the peninsula, we are fighting for the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, and for the return of home to the indigenous peoples of Ukraine.”

On Tuesday, a series of explosions were reported in the area of a Russian air base in Crimea. There has been no word from the Ukrainian side about any attack in the area. Ukraine is not known to have struck the territory of Crimea since the Russian invasion began.

US to provide $89m for Ukraine demining