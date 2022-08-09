Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 167

Zelensky calls on Western countries to ban all Russian citizens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Western countries should ban all Russian citizens from entering their country.

In an interview with The Washington Post published on Monday, Zelensky stated, “the most important sanctions are to close the borders — because the Russians are taking away someone else’s land.”

The Ukrainian president added Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

Asked whether such a measure would unfairly impact those who left the country because they disagreed with the Kremlin, Zelensky noted the distinction did not matter.

“Whichever kind of Russian… make them go to Russia,” he said.

“They’ll say, ‘This [war] has nothing to do with us. The whole population can’t be held responsible, can it?’ It can. The population picked this government and they’re not fighting it, not arguing with it, not shouting at it,” Zelensky told the Washington Post.

“You’re telling the whole world that it must live by your rules. Then go and live there. This is the only way to influence Vladimir Putin,” he added.

World Bank announces additional $4.5bn in Ukraine aid

The World Bank has announced it was mobilising another $4.5bn in financial support for war-torn Ukraine. The funds will help Kyiv pay for services and pensions, key to easing the economic effects of the Russian invasion, the bank said in a statement. “Ukraine needs continued government services, including health, education, and social protection to prevent further deterioration in living conditions and poverty,” World Bank President David Malpass stated.

Washington says Moscow must not be allowed to bully Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Russia must not be allowed to bully Ukraine, warning it will be “open season” around the world unless Moscow’s invasion is checked. “If we allow a big country to bully a smaller one, to simply invade it and take its territory, then it’s going to be open season, not just in Europe but around the world,” Blinken stated during a visit to South Africa. Blinken is on a tour of several African nations that will also see him visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in the coming days in what is seen as a bid to win support from countries on the continent over the war in Ukraine. South Africa abstained from a United Nations vote in March denouncing the invasion of Ukraine – a stance that drew criticism from the US and its Western allies – and like several other African countries has resisted calls to condemn Russia over its offensive.

Russian weapons in Ukraine made from Western parts: Report

More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report.

Since the start of the war five months ago, the Ukrainian military has captured or recovered from the battlefield intact or partially damaged Russian weapons.

When disassembled, 27 of these weapons systems, ranging from cruise missiles to air defence, were found to rely predominantly on Western components, according to research by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) defence think-tank.

US announces additional $1 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine

The US Defense Department Monday announced a $1 billion package of additional weapons and security assistance for Ukraine in the latest round of military aid.

It is “the largest single drawdown of US arms and equipment” since August 2021 using presidential authorities to drawdown from US military stockpiles, according to a Pentagon statement. This marks the eighteenth drawdown by the Pentagon.

The package for the first time will have munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), a US-Norwegian air defense system the Ukrainians need for shooting down Russian cruise missiles aimed at population centers.

The transfer of NASAMS itself could still be some days away according to US defense official. The first system to arrive is expected to be from Norway which can get it to Ukraine quicker than the US.

This assistance package focuses heavily on additional ammunition and weapons which Ukraine forces have used successfully against Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. There is additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and 1,000 Javelin anti-tank weapons among key items. This is the first transfer of Javelin’s announced since June. There are also hundreds of AT4 anti-armor weapons included.

Pentagon official: Russia has had between 70,000 to 80,000 casualties so far in Ukraine-Russia conflict

Russia has had about 70,000 to 80,000 casualties so far in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Colin Kahl, Defense Department under secretary for policy, said during an on-camera briefing at the Pentagon on Monday. This figure includes both Russian forces killed and wounded in action. “I think it’s safe to suggest that the Russians have probably taken 70 or 80,000 casualties in the less than six months. Now that is a combination of killed in action and wounded in action, that number might be a little lower, little higher, but I think that’s kind of in the ballpark,” Kahl continued. Kahl noted that number of casualties from Russian forces is “remarkable” considering Russia has “achieved none of Vladimir Putin’s objectives” since invading Ukraine at the end of February. “The Ukrainian morale and will to fight is unquestioned, and much higher I think than the average will to fight on the Russian side, so I think that gives the Ukrainians a significant advantage,” Kahl added.

Ukraine: Russia committing “nuclear terrorism” against Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia is continuing acts of “nuclear terrorism” on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and its personnel, Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Lubinets stated that according to “International norms, an attack on a facility where nuclear or radiological materials are used is considered an act of nuclear terrorism. ‘Nuclear terrorism’ also includes actions aimed at disrupting, sabotaging, or manipulating operations at the plant that could lead to the release of radioactivity.”

Lubinets called on the United Nations Secretary General, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the international community to take “possible measures to send a security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, to completely demilitarize the territory of the NPP, and to provide security guarantees to the employees of the nuclear plant and residents of the city of Enerhodar for the maintenance of the plant.”

He added that he sent letters to international organizations with his appeal.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for recent artillery and rocket fire around the nuclear plant in central Ukraine, which UN Secretary General António Guterres described as “suicidal.”

On Saturday, the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said he was extremely concerned by the shelling “which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.”

Pentagon acknowledges sending previously undisclosed anti-radar missiles to Ukraine