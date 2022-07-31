Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 158

Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike

The founder and owner of one of the largest Ukrainian agriculture companies, Nibulon, Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife were killed in a Russian attack on the Mykolaiv region, Governor Vitaliy Kim has said. The governor added on Telegram that the couple were killed in their home in Mykolaiv city, which was shelled overnight and on Sunday morning. Nibulon, with its headquarters in Mykolaiv, specialises in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn, and it has its own fleet and shipyard.

Southern Ukrainian city hit by ‘strongest’ Russian strikes

Authorities in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv say widespread Russian bombardments overnight killed at least one person as Moscow continues to pummel the sprawling front line.

“Mykolaiv was subjected to mass shelling today. Probably the strongest so far,” Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych wrote on Telegram.

“Powerful explosions were heard after one in the morning and around five in the morning,” Senkevych added.

The governor of the region – where Ukrainian forces are looking to launch a major counteroffensive – said according to preliminary information one person had been killed and two wounded in the attack.

Ukraine denies carrying out drone attack on Russian fleet HQ

Ukraine has denied carrying out a drone attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea, that Russian officials said wounded six personnel.

Sergiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the coastal Odessa military region, dismissed claims that Ukraine was behind the attack as “sheer provocation”.

“Our liberation of Crimea from the occupiers will be carried out in another way and much more effectively,” he wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky says harvest could be halved by war

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine’s harvest could be half its usual amount this year due to the Russian invasion.

“Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less,” suggesting half as much as usual, he wrote in English on Twitter.

“Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively,” he added.

Ukraine, a key global supplier of grains, has struggled to get its product to buyers due to a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

First grain-carrying ship could leave Ukraine on Aug 1: Turkish presidency

The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine’s ports on Monday is high, a spokesperson for President Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Ibrahim Kalin stated the joint coordination centre in Istanbul will probably complete the final work on the exporting routes very soon.

Russia and Ukraine are major global wheat suppliers, and the UN-brokered agreement they signed in Istanbul last week is intended both to ease the food crisis and reduce global grains prices that have risen since the Russian invasion.

Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol, Crimea attacked by Ukraine: Governor

The Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea was attacked by Ukraine, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday morning. The attack took place on Russia’s Navy Day.

Six people were injured in a strike presumably carried out by a drone, he added.

Razvozhayev said that all celebrations have been canceled for safety reasons. Russia celebrates Navy Day on the last Sunday of July with military parades and other events across the country.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly voiced plans to take back Crimea.

Deputy Defense Minister Vladimir Gavrilov stated this month that the Black Sea Fleet stationed in Crimea poses “a permanent threat” to Ukraine.

Moreover, when asked about the use of US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, Vadim Skibitsky, the spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, told reporters this month that military sites in Crimea were “among the targets that must be struck in order to ensure the safety of our citizens, sites and Ukraine in general.”

Crimea has “become a hub for the movement of all equipment and weapons that come from the Russian Federation,” he added.

Russia invites UN and Red Cross experts to investigate POW camp bombing

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had officially invited independent experts from the UN and the Red Cross to investigate the shelling of a detention center in Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The Friday bombing killed 50 prisoners, with dozens more wounded.

“In the interest of conducting an objective investigation of the strike on the detention center in Yelenovka, which led to the deaths of many Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Russian Federation has officially invited experts from the UN and the International Red Cross Committee,” the ministry said.

The facility in Yelenovka, south of Donetsk, housed hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners – mainly members of the “Azov” neo-Nazi militia who surrendered in Mariupol in May.

According to the Russian military’s earlier statement, the strike was conducted using US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

“All political, criminal and moral responsibility for the bloodbath against Ukrainians is borne personally by Volodymyr Zelensky, his criminal regime and Washington, which supports them,” Moscow stated.

The Ukrainian military released a statement on Friday, accusing Russian troops of shelling the town. Moscow destroyed the prison in order to pin the blame on Kiev, as well as to “hide the torture of prisoners and executions,” the statement alleged.

However, the DPR military suggested it was the Ukrainian authorities who had the reason to “deliberately” target the facility.

The republic’s head, Denis Pushilin, noted “Azov” members had been providing testimonies about possible war crimes by their commanders. The Kiev authorities also knew exactly where the “Azov” prisoners were being held, DPR militia spokesman Eduard Basurin told reporters.

Meanwhile, unlike the government in Kiev, Ukraine’s backers in Washington did not rush to blame the bombing on Moscow.

“We just don’t have enough information to speak intelligently about these very early reports,” John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, told reporters.

Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation from Donetsk region