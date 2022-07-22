Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 149

Zelensky says Ukraine has “significant potential” to advance on the battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his national security team believes “we have a significant potential for the advance of our forces on the front and for the infliction of significant new losses on the occupiers.”

Zelensky was speaking in his daily video message after meeting with intelligence chiefs, the armed forces commander, and the Interior and Defense Ministers.

“We defined tasks in some tactical areas to strengthen our positions. And we also thoroughly worked out the issue of providing the troops with the modern weapons — the intensity of attacks on the enemy still needs to be increased,” Zelensky stated.

He added that his chief of staff Andriy Yermak and armed forces commander Gen. Valery Zaluzhny had another conversation with the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley.

“And tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey regarding the unblocking of our ports,” Zelensky continued.

Listing places struck by Russian artillery and rocket forces Thursday, Zelensky noted each strike “is an argument for Ukraine to receive more HIMARS and other modern and effective weapons.”

He also welcomed a proposed resolution in the US Senate that would recognize Russia’s actions against Ukraine as genocide.

Russia’s ability to spy in Europe has been cut in half: UK intelligence chief

The chief of Britain’s foreign intelligence service believes that Russia has lost its ability to spy in Europe “by half,” following the expulsion of more than 400 Russian intelligence officers from cities across Europe and the arrest of several deep-cover spies posing as civilians.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, European countries have expelled “north of 400 Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover” across the bloc, Richard Moore, the head of MI6, the UK’s foreign intelligence service, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto at the Aspen Security Forum.

“And we reckon, in the UK, that has probably reduced their ability to do their business to spy for Russia in Europe by half,” Moore stated.

A number of “illegals,” or Russian spies operating under deep cover and masquerading as ordinary civilians, have also been exposed and arrested in recent months, he added.

Asked whether the war in Ukraine has made Russia a “target-rich environment” for the UK and its allies to recruit potential assets, Moore would only say that “it is our hope” that Russians in the intelligence and diplomatic services will “reflect on what they are witnessing in Ukraine” and decide to “strike back against the system” as many did during the Prague Spring in 1968.

“Our door is always open,” he continued.

US welcomes “agreement in principle” on transport of Ukrainian grain

The United States welcomes the “agreement in principle” brokered by the UN and Turkey between Russia and Ukraine to allow the safe transport of Ukrainian grain from blocked ports, but is focused on “holding Russia accountable for implementing this agreement and for enabling Ukrainian grain to get to world markets,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday.

“It has been far too long that Russia has enacted this blockade,” Price stated at a State Department briefing.

European officials familiar with the discussions expressed optimism about the agreement, but cited concerns about its implementation. The officials announced that Russia is unlikely to follow through on the agreement without any issues.

Price noted “this is very early going” when asked about details of the “agreement in principle.”

“Reports have just emerged, but I can say that throughout these discussions we have supported the UN Secretary-General, we have supported our Turkish allies, we of course supported our Ukrainian partners in their efforts in this as well,” he continued.

“We’ve been briefed by the UN at various stages. Our experts have compared notes and shared notes with their experts. The same goes with our Turkish allies and our Ukrainian partners,” Price added.

Western officials have accused Moscow of “weaponizing” food supplies, and as leaders and experts warned of a catastrophic food crisis as millions of tons of Ukrainian grain are unable to reach the global market due to the war.

A US official stated last month that they had intelligence that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy “is under orders to effectively blockade the Ukrainian ports of Odesa and Ochakiv.

Russia: Latest EU sanctions will hurt global economy