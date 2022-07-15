Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 142

EU to target Russian gold in next sanctions package: Commissioner

The European Union will target Russian gold exports in its next sanction package and seek to “close exit routes” for those bypassing its earlier packages, an EU commissioner has said. The EU will look into “ways we could slap a sanction regime on gold, which is an important commodity for exports from Russia”, Maros Sefcovic, deputy head of the European Commission, stated in Prague.

Europe ‘shot itself in the lungs’ with Russia sanctions: Hungry

The European Union has “shot itself in the lungs” with ill-considered economic sanctions on Russia, which, unless rolled back, risk destroying the European economy, Hungary’s prime minister has said.

“Initially, I thought we had only shot ourselves in the foot, but now it is clear that the European economy has shot itself in the lungs, and it is gasping for air,” Victor Orban, a long-time sanctions critic, told public radio in an interview.

Orban added Ukraine needed help, but European leaders should reconsider their strategy, as sanctions have caused widespread damage to the European economy without weakening Russia or bringing the months-long war closer to any resolution.

“The moment of truth must come in Brussels, when leaders admit they have made a miscalculation, that the sanctions policy was based on wrong assumptions and it must be changed,” he continued.

18 remain missing after Vinnytsia attack

Nearly 20 people remain missing in Vinnytsia after a missile hit the central Ukrainian city on Thursday, the state emergency service reports. “23 people died (including three children); 71 people (including three children) were hospitalised; 117 people applied for medical help; 18 people remain missing,” the department said on Telegram.

Bakhmut Russia’s next objective after Siversk: UK

Russian forces continue to slowly advance westward from the town of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region towards Siversk in Donetsk, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry has said. Troops have used “shelling and probing assaults” to aid the advance and open a pathway onward to the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the ministry announced in its latest intelligence briefing. UK defence also noted that Russian and pro-Russian separatist claims that their forces have entered the outskirts of Siversk have not been corroborated, but Bakhmut will likely be the next objective once Siversk is secured. “Russia continues to face accusations that it is forcibly deporting Ukrainians; in many cases Ukrainians have reportedly been mistreated in filtration camps set up by Russia,” the ministry added.

Sharp increase in burials in Russian-held areas of Ukraine: NGO

Satellite photos and on-the-ground images indicate a sharp increase in burials in Russian-held areas of Ukraine, a UK-based watchdog has found. The non-government Centre for Information Resilience analysed images of burials in six areas, two of which previously held by Russian forces and the rest still under Moscow’s control in southern Ukraine. “Open source information can give unprecedented reach behind the frontlines of the war in Ukraine and into areas occupied by Russian forces,” Benjamin Strick, director of investigations at CIR, said. The organisation’s newly released report said 1,141 new graves were seen in satellite images between March 28 and May 12 and over 1,700 more between May 12 and June 29.

Russia: US arms in Ukraine extend conflict, kill people

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday stated the US embassy in Kiev has to admit that the weapons that Washington supplies to the Kiev regime extends the conflict and kills people.

The diplomat highlighted, in a Telegram post, a security alert from the US diplomatic mission in Ukraine that’s asking American citizens to leave the country immediately and avoid mass gatherings and public events, as “they can become military targets for the Russians.”

“The US Embassy in Ukraine forgot to mention that Washington provides US weapons to the Kiev regime, the use of which provokes a prolongation of the conflict and deaths of people,” Zakharova added.

The US embassy in Kiev on Thursday urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately.

“The US Embassy urges US citizens not to enter Ukraine and those in Ukraine to depart immediately using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so. Avoid large gatherings and organized events,” the alert said.

The notice came out under a headline that mentioned a “missile threat.”

Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sector, chemical industry

The government of Canada imposed another round of sanctions against Russia’s oil and gas sector and chemical industry, according to the Canadian foreign ministry’s website.

“On July 14, 2022, Canada further amended the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations to prohibit the provision of 2 manufacturing services to the Russian oil, gas, chemical and manufacturing industries,” the document says, adding that Canada targeted the manufacturing sector by adding 8 new industries to the list.

According to the document, Canadian citizens and companies are prohibited from providing a number of services to the Russian side, including services incidental to manufacturing of fabricated metal products; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; computer, electronic and optical products; electrical equipment and other sectors.

Russia shells Dnipropetrovsk: Governor

Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region suffered a “tense night of alarms and shelling,” the regional governor has said. Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian forces attacked three districts in the region with “various weapons,” adding that information about casualties was being clarified. A fire broke out in the Nikopol district on the Dnipro river and “debris from ‘Grad’ [rockets] and phosphorous ammunition were found at the site of the shelling,” he added. The Kryvorizka district was shelled with “barrel artillery”, Reznichenko stated, while a a rocket hit a school in the Synelniky district causing “serious destruction”.

Missiles hit Kharkiv: Emergency service

Missiles hit the city of Kharkiv overnight, damaging two educational facilities, according to the state emergency service. One of the missiles hit a school courtyard and damaged part of the building. Shelling also occurred across the broader Kharkiv region, the department added. Two fires had to be put out in the town of Chuhuiv, one of which was in a residential area. The emergency service said there were no casualties.

US blasts Russian officials for continued support of Putin

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” in Ukraine and said Russian finance officials taking part in the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, shared responsibility for the “horrific consequences” of the war.

Yellen, speaking at the opening session of the gathering of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, welcomed Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and blamed the negative spillovers of the war “solely” on Russia, a Treasury official said.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov was in Bali for the meetings, while Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was participating virtually when Yellen spoke, a source familiar with the matter said.

“You share responsibility for the innocent lives lost and the ongoing human and economic toll that the war is causing around the world,” she added, addressing the Russian officials.

G20 finance chair warns on risks to poor countries if no consensus

Failure by G20 finance chiefs meeting in Bali to reach consensus could be catastrophic for low-income countries amid soaring food and energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Indonesia’s finance minister has said. In her opening remarks to the meeting, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the world had high hopes that the group would be able to find a solution to the triple threat of war, rising commodity prices and their spillover effects on the ability of low-income countries to repay debt. “We are acutely aware that the cost of our failure to work together is more than we can afford. The humanitarian consequences for the world, and especially for many low-income countries would be catastrophic,” she said.

France must brace for Russian gas supply cuts: Macron

France must quickly learn to do without Russian gas, as Moscow is using cuts in supplies to Europe as a weapon in its war with Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron has said, urging everyone to rein in their energy consumption. In a televised interview to mark France’s national day on Thursday, Macron stated he would soon submit an “energy restraint plan” which would ask all citizens to commit to a general “hunt for waste”, such as turning off the light when leaving the office. “We must today prepare for a scenario in which we have to manage completely without Russian gas … Russia uses energy, as it uses food, as a weapon of war,” he added.

Ukraine expected to keep paying debt: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Ukraine to continue to service its foreign debt, an IMF spokesperson has said, as speculation grows that Kyiv could default on its debt as the battle against Russia’s invasion rages on. At the moment, Ukraine is servicing its debt in an orderly way, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told a scheduled news briefing, adding, “We would expect that to continue.” He stated the Fund sees international community grant financing as a priority for the immediate and short term, as “that would allow the Ukrainian government to remain operational without incurring further debt”. Ukraine’s state-owned gas company, Naftogaz, asked its international creditors earlier this week to allow for a two-year deferral on debt payments, raising bets that the country’s sovereign debt could follow. Creditors were urged on Thursday to reject the company’s request.

Zelensky calls on international community to recognize Russia as a “terrorist state” after Vinnytsia attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the international community to officially recognize Russia as a terrorist state in his nightly address on Thursday in the wake of the Vinnytsia attack.

“Russia has shown its attitude to international law, to Europe, and to the entire civilized world,” Zelensky said.

He added, “After that, no one can have any doubt that a Special Tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine is needed as soon as possible.”

Zelensky’s remarks come after missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia on Thursday. He confirmed that among 23 people killed were three children under the age of 10.

The president called for the confiscation of “all Russian assets and funds in all countries of the world” in order to compensate “for the victims of Russian terror.”

“It is absolutely necessary to implement as soon as possible such restrictions against Russian energy exports, which will not allow terrorists to cover their costs at the expense of the international community,” he continued.

According to Zelensky, a final number of casualties is still being clarified as “the debris clearance is ongoing” and “dozens of people are listed as missing.”

“One of the missiles destroyed the Neuromed medical center. There were people inside,” he said.

The Ukrainian president added that among the dead was a four-year-old girl named Liza and added that her mother is” in critical condition at the moment.”

“Russia ended the girl’s life just at the time when a conference on Russian war crimes was taking place in the Netherlands, in The Hague,” Zelensky noted.

New report finds evidence Russia used torture chambers and civilians as human shields in Ukraine

A new report from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe documents the discovery of torture chambers at a summer camp in Bucha, Ukraine.

This report — OSCE’s second one — covered the period between April 1 to June 25. The OSCE experts traveled to Ukraine to collect evidence, including visiting the towns of Bucha and Irpin, which the report said were “two emblematic examples of the breaches of International Humanitarian Law under the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, which constitute war crimes.”

The experts noted that photographic and video evidence showed Russian forces carried out “targeted, organized killings of civilians in Bucha” who were found shot dead with their hands tied behind their backs.

The report documented a “series of torture chambers separated by concrete walls” discovered at a summer camp in Bucha, including a room that the report said appeared to be used for executions with bullet holes in the walls.

In another room where experts said there was evidence of torture and waterboarding, five dead men were found. “They were covered with burns, bruises, and lacerations,” the report said.

In a village in the Bucha district, the bodies of 18 men, women and children were discovered in a basement.

The report added that “some had their ears cut off, while others had their teeth pulled out.”

The OSCE mission wrote that reports of women and girls being raped and sexually abused by Russian forces “have become abundant,” especially in territories newly occupied by Russian forces.

The report noted several particularly atrocious cases, including a report from the Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmyla Denisova, who said that 25 girls aged 14 to 24 years old were kept in a basement in Bucha and gang-raped. Nine became pregnant, the report said.

The report also documented instances of Ukrainian civilians being used as “human shields,” being forced to fight alongside Russians against their own country in the ongoing war and being displaced to Russia without their consent.

The report noted: “Russian soldiers used over 300 Ukrainian civilians as human shields and held them captive for 25 days in March in the basement of Yahidne School, where a major Russian military camp was located.”

Ukraine seeks ‘special tribunal’ on Russia’s invasion

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a “special tribunal” to investigate Russia’s invasion of his country. “Existing judicial institutions cannot bring all the guilty parties to justice. Therefore, a special tribunal is needed to address the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Zelensky said via video link to a conference at The Hague focused on war crimes in Ukraine. He added the tribunal should “ensure the fair and lawful punishment of those who started this series of disasters”.

EU condemns Russia attacks on Vinnytsia