Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 137

Russian troops trying to advance towards Kharkiv: Report

Ukraine’s General Staff has said that “Ukrainian troops had repelled a Russian offensive towards the villages of Kochubeivka and Dementiivka north of Kharkiv,” the Kyiv Independent has reported.

“Ukrainian forces also routed a Russian reconnaissance group near the villages of Male Vesele and Petrivka in Kharkiv Oblast,” the General Staff added.

Germany secures long-term supplies of ammunition to Ukraine

The German government has secured long-term supplies of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft systems promised to Ukraine, the Der Spiegel magazine has reported citing government sources.

The office of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, together with the Ministry of Defence, has found a manufacturer in Norway that can produce more ammunition for the anti-aricraft system, according to the report.

The additional ammunition from the Norwegian manufacturer is to be tested as early as next week at the Bundeswehr shooting range in Putlos in the Schleswig-Holstein state, Der Spiegel further reported.

The delivery of the Gepard anti-aircraft systems, which are to help Ukraine protect critical infrastructure, is to start in July.

US pledges Ukraine $368m in humanitarian aid

Washington has promised to provide further humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“Today, I can announce the United States will provide nearly $368m in additional support, including food, safe drinking water, cash assistance, emergency health care, shelter, as well as support to coordination among humanitarian organisations that are doing so much of this critical work on the ground,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement after the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali.

So far, the US, as the main donor country, had pledged more than $1.28bn in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Moscow began the war, he added.

Blinken asks Wang to stand up against Russia’s war in Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated he pressed his counterpart, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, to oppose Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine when they met at the G-20 summit in Bali on Friday.

Blinken told reporters after meeting with Wang for five hours that remaining neutral in the conflict, as China has declared itself, is a difficult position to have because there is a “clear” aggressor and victim.

“There is a clear challenge not only to the lives and livelihoods of people in Ukraine, but there is a challenge to the international order that China and the United States as permanent members of the Security Council are supposed to uphold,” he said.

But Blinken also cast doubt on the claim that the Chinese government remained neutral on the conflict, arguing that it is amplifying Russian propaganda and has continued to support Russia in the United Nations.

“But even if you accept that as a premise, I don’t think that China is, in fact, engaging in way that suggests neutrality,” he added.

China was one of 24 countries to vote against a United Nations resolution in April that suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council following the start of the invasion.

Blinken said Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Joe Biden in a phone call last month that he stands by a partnership he made with Russian President Vladimir Putin in February. The two leaders affirmed a cordial relationship between their countries in announcing the agreement.

Blinken added he urged Wang that all countries need to stand up against Russia’s invasion, to demand that Russia allow other countries access to food supply from Ukraine and end the war.