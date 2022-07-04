Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 131

Ukraine leader says forces will return to Lysychansk

President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that Ukrainian forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk but pledged to restore control over the city thanks to the military’s tactics and the prospect of new, improved weaponry.

“If the commanders of our army withdraw people from certain points at the front, where the enemy has the greatest advantage in firepower, and this also applies to Lysychansk, it means only one thing,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

“That we will return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons,” he added.

Six dead amid Russian shelling in Sloviansk

At least six people have been killed in the eastern Ukrainian city after it was hit by Russian shelling from multiple rocket launchers, local officials said.

Donetsk regional administration spokeswoman Tetiana Ihnatchenko told Ukraine’s public news network that 15 people had been wounded in the attack on Sloviansk.

Ukrainian army announces retreat from Lysychansk

Ukraine’s military command has confirmed its soldiers had retreated from the strategic eastern city of Lysychansk after weeks of fierce fighting with Russian troops.

“The continuation of the defence of the city would lead to fatal consequences. In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw,” it announced in a statement posted on social media.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky denied that Russian forces have fully seized the last Ukrainian stronghold in Luhansk province.

The city of “Lysychansk is still being fought for,” he told a news conference with Australia’s Prime Minister Albanese.

Scholz claims Moscow invasion planned ‘one year’ earlier

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade neighbouring Ukraine has been made well in advance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has claimed.

“I think the decision to – to do this war was taken one year before it started or possibly earlier, because he [Putin] prepared for it,” the German leader said in an interview with US broadcaster CBS.

“And so he will be able to continue with the war really a long time,” Scholz added.

Germany is one of the countries “doing the most” to provide military aid to war-torn Ukraine, Scholz stated, while defending his country’s delays in delivering weapons to Kyiv.

The long delays for German weapons, compared to the speedy deliveries of US arms, are due to the need to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, Scholz added.