Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 122

UK: Major shakeup in Russian high command
The UK MoD claims that there has been a major shakeup in the Russian army’s high command since the start of June leading to the removal of the commander of airborne forces (VDV), Gen-Col Andrei Serdyukov, and commander the southern army group (SGF), Gen Alexandr Dvornikov.
The MoD says the latter was probably at some point overall operational commander of the invading forces.
And finally it adds that command of the SGF is likely to transfer to Col-Gen Sergei Surovikin, as SGF continues to perform a central part in Russia’s offensive in the Donbas. For over thirty years, Surovikin’s career has been dogged with allegations of corruption and brutality, the MoD claims.
Johnson says he fears Ukraine will be coerced to make a ‘bad peace’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that he feared Ukraine could face pressure to agree a peace deal with Russia that was not in its interests, due to the economic consequences of the war in Europe.
“Too many countries are saying this is a European war that is unnecessary … and so the pressure will grow to encourage – coerce, maybe – the Ukrainians to a bad peace,” he told broadcasters in the Rwandan capital Kigali, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.
Johnson added the consequences of Russian President Vladimir Putin being able to get his way in Ukraine would be dangerous to international security and “a long-term economic disaster”.
Moscow says Ukraine EU candidacy is to ‘contain Russia’
Russia’s foreign ministry has condemned the decision by Brussels to grant Ukraine official EU candidate status as a move to “contain Russia” geopolitically.
The decision “confirms that a geopolitical monopolisation of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) space is continuing actively in order to contain Russia,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.
Ukraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory: Official
Ukraine will need at least a decade to clear all the mines and explosives from its land and territorial waters once its war with Russia is over, an emergency services official has said.
Ukraine has managed to clear 620 square kilometres of land that were littered with thousands of explosive devices, including 2,000 bombs dropped from the air, but nearly 300,000 square kilometres are still seen as “contaminated”, the official added.
“Up to 10 years, that’s the optimistic figure. Because we don’t know what’s happening on the territories where active combat is ongoing right now,” Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, stated.
“Just imagine the number of bombs that have been dropped on us by the enemy,” the official told a news conference.
Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol says there is no water and thousands of tons of garbage in streets
Vadym Boichenko, the exiled mayor of Mariupol, gave a brief update on the situation inside the city now under Russian control.
Speaking on Friday, Boichenko said that 120,000 residents of the city are trapped, unable to escape. He added that the sanitary situation in the city is becoming critical.
“Garbage has not been taken out since February. Thousands of tons of garbage lie on the street, rotting. The sewer does not work. There is no water,” he added.
Boichenko is no longer physically in the city, but he provides updates on the conditions inside the city from sources and information he receives.
According to those sources, Russian forces have “distanced themselves from the locals because they are afraid of getting infected.”
Boichenko noted that he is unsure if diseases may be spreading around the city.
US says it “makes no sense” for Russia to demand inspecting Ukrainian ships
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated it doesn’t make sense for Russia to demand that it be able to inspect every Ukrainian ship leaving Ukrainian ports.
“By what right or by what logic does Russia insist on inspecting Ukrainian sovereign ships leaving Ukrainian ports going to other countries? That makes no sense,” Blinken said to CNN’s Fred Pleitgen at a press conference in Germany on Friday.
He also added that Ukraine needs assurances that its ports will be safe from potential Russian ships, when asked about Russian demands that Ukraine clears the passages of mines.
“When Russia says that it might be prepared to let ships out, that potentially creates the risk of Russian ships going in and attacking Odesa directly. So the Ukrainians have to have confidence that in doing anything that would allow their ships to get out of port that the Russians won’t take advantage of that and allow Russian ships to go in and attack Odesa,” Blinken noted.
Blinken did not say there has been any definitive progress on getting Ukrainian grain out of the country despite high-profile attention — both by the Joe Biden administration and its allies — on the problem for over a month now.
Blinken also expressed support for the United Nations, which has been trying to work with both the Russians and the Ukrainians to develop a solution.
“The United Nations, the secretary general, have been working very persistently to see if some kind of agreement can be reached that would allow a channel out of Odesa for Ukrainian ships and so food and grain. We very much support that effort,” Blinken continued.
Mykolaiv mayor urges “everyone who wants to stay alive to leave the city”
The mayor of the southern Ukraine city of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has urged residents of the city to leave.
“I suggest everyone who wants to stay alive to leave the city. About 230,000 people remain in Mykolayiv city now,” the mayor said.
Evacuation routes out of the city are in the directions of Odesa, Kryvyi Rih and Kyiv.
He described the situation as “generally very bad. The city is shelled every day.”
The mayor added 111 people have been killed and 502 people have been injured, including six children.
Italy says it has reduced dependence on Russian gas by quarter
Italy has managed to reduce its dependence on gas imported from Russia to 25 percent from 40 percent last year as it diversifies suppliers, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Friday.
“The measures the government has put in place since the beginning of the war are starting to pay off. In other words, other gas suppliers are beginning to replace Russian gas,” Draghi told the Italian media in Brussels following the EU summit.
To reduce its dependence on Russian gas following its invasion of neighbour Ukraine, Italy signed a major agreement with Algeria in April on increased gas supplies.
Discussions have also been held with Qatar, Angola and Mozambique.
In addition, Italy was thinking ahead to the winter season when gas demand is higher, and “storage is going very well”, Draghi added.
Spain warns of possible cyberattack at NATO summit
Spain’s defence minister warned on Friday of a possible cyberattack during the Nato summit in Madrid next week.
Asked if Spain feared Russia could launch such an attack, Margarita Robles told journalists “the possibility of a cyberattack exists”, without mentioning the country by name.
“There are many challenges and many threats,” she said, adding that there were “many people working… to prevent any situation that could affect security” at the summit on June 28-30.
According to the Barcelona daily La Vanguardia, Spanish intelligence services fear a Russian attack on strategic infrastructure such as airports, hospitals, or water and energy supply centres.
The Spanish capital will be under tight security.