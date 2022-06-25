Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 122

UK: Major shakeup in Russian high command

The UK MoD claims that there has been a major shakeup in the Russian army’s high command since the start of June leading to the removal of the commander of airborne forces (VDV), Gen-Col Andrei Serdyukov, and commander the southern army group (SGF), Gen Alexandr Dvornikov.

These includes the commander of Airborne Forces (VDV) General-Colonel Andrei Serdyukov; and commander Southern Group of Forces (SGF) General of the Army Alexandr Dvornikov.

The MoD says the latter was probably at some point overall operational commander of the invading forces.

And finally it adds that command of the SGF is likely to transfer to Col-Gen Sergei Surovikin, as SGF continues to perform a central part in Russia’s offensive in the Donbas. For over thirty years, Surovikin’s career has been dogged with allegations of corruption and brutality, the MoD claims.

Johnson says he fears Ukraine will be coerced to make a ‘bad peace’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that he feared Ukraine could face pressure to agree a peace deal with Russia that was not in its interests, due to the economic consequences of the war in Europe.

“Too many countries are saying this is a European war that is unnecessary … and so the pressure will grow to encourage – coerce, maybe – the Ukrainians to a bad peace,” he told broadcasters in the Rwandan capital Kigali, where he is attending a Commonwealth summit.

Johnson added the consequences of Russian President Vladimir Putin being able to get his way in Ukraine would be dangerous to international security and “a long-term economic disaster”.

Moscow says Ukraine EU candidacy is to ‘contain Russia’

Russia’s foreign ministry has condemned the decision by Brussels to grant Ukraine official EU candidate status as a move to “contain Russia” geopolitically.

The decision “confirms that a geopolitical monopolisation of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) space is continuing actively in order to contain Russia,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

Ukraine will need at least 10 years to demine its territory: Official

Ukraine will need at least a decade to clear all the mines and explosives from its land and territorial waters once its war with Russia is over, an emergency services official has said.

Ukraine has managed to clear 620 square kilometres of land that were littered with thousands of explosive devices, including 2,000 bombs dropped from the air, but nearly 300,000 square kilometres are still seen as “contaminated”, the official added.

“Up to 10 years, that’s the optimistic figure. Because we don’t know what’s happening on the territories where active combat is ongoing right now,” Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, stated.

“Just imagine the number of bombs that have been dropped on us by the enemy,” the official told a news conference.

Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol says there is no water and thousands of tons of garbage in streets