Russia hints to likely recognize Taliban govt. in Afghanistan

“Such prospects do exist. The conditions were described by the Russian president [Vladimir Putin] and the foreign minister [Sergey Lavrov],” said Kabulov, the director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

“Inclusive ethnopolitical government should be the first step towards this. We make no secret of this and we say so outright to our Afghan partners. As soon as this happens, there will be the basis for a serious discussion. We will act regardless of what the United States and everybody else may think,” he added.

Kabulov remarked for the time being it was a problem for the Taliban to make a decision in favor of creating such a government, but “this psychological barrier has to be negotiated.”

“For the sake of retaining power they will have to agree to this. We say so very frankly,” he noted.