Wednesday, June 15, 2022
type here...
Media WireWorldAsia

Russia hints to likely recognize Taliban govt. in Afghanistan

By IFP Media Wire
Taliban

Moscow will make a decision whether to recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan regardless of the opinion of the United States or any other country, says Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.

“Such prospects do exist. The conditions were described by the Russian president [Vladimir Putin] and the foreign minister [Sergey Lavrov],” said Kabulov, the director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

“Inclusive ethnopolitical government should be the first step towards this. We make no secret of this and we say so outright to our Afghan partners. As soon as this happens, there will be the basis for a serious discussion. We will act regardless of what the United States and everybody else may think,” he added.

Kabulov remarked for the time being it was a problem for the Taliban to make a decision in favor of creating such a government, but “this psychological barrier has to be negotiated.”

“For the sake of retaining power they will have to agree to this. We say so very frankly,” he noted.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks