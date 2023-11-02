Russia slams France’s initiative to create coalition to fight Hamas

On October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed during his visit to Israel to create a regional and international coalition to fight Hamas.

“France’s idea and bellicose statements by other international actors, which are fueled by increased military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, are supposed to be fraught be with further escalation of military confrontation in the Middle East, internationalization of the conflict and involvement of new players in it,” Zakharova told Sputnik, commenting on Macron’s initiative.

The diplomat added that France should support Russia’s position on necessity to focus on political and diplomatic ways to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict if it “really wants to contribute” to efforts on stopping violence in the conflict area.