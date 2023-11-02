Thursday, November 2, 2023
type here...
Media WireEuropeMiddle East

Russia slams France’s initiative to create coalition to fight Hamas

By IFP Media Wire
France Macron

Paris’ idea to create a coalition against Palestinian movement Hamas is fraught with further escalation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.

On October 24, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed during his visit to Israel to create a regional and international coalition to fight Hamas.

“France’s idea and bellicose statements by other international actors, which are fueled by increased military presence in the eastern Mediterranean, are supposed to be fraught be with further escalation of military confrontation in the Middle East, internationalization of the conflict and involvement of new players in it,” Zakharova told Sputnik, commenting on Macron’s initiative.

The diplomat added that France should support Russia’s position on necessity to focus on political and diplomatic ways to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict if it “really wants to contribute” to efforts on stopping violence in the conflict area.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks