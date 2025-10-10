Rumors about assassination of Iran’s General Qaani denied

Tasnim News Agency said the claims, spread by social media accounts linked to the Zionist regime, are baseless.

The rumors resurfaced after a scrap warehouse caught fire in eastern Tehran, but Iranian media reported that the blaze caused no casualties.

Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the Zionist regime has repeatedly—-dozens of times—spread false claims about General Qaani’s assassination.

One Mossad-affiliated account known as Terror Alarm frequently publishes a mix of true and false information online, with the aim of conducting psychological operations in favor of the agenda of the Zionist regime’s spy agency Mossad, Tasnim added. The account has repeatedly released fabricated reports of assassinations in the past.

In his recent interview, General Qaani responded to such allegations, saying, “The Zionist regime spreads news of my assassination so that friends become worried and contact me, allowing them to find my exact location”.