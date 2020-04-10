Rouhani Stresses Strict Enforcement of Smart Social Distancing Plan

In a phone conversation with Health Minister Saeid Namaki, President Hassan Rouhani instructed that an appraisal be made immediately of the arrangements made to enforce the plan in several provinces as of April 11, 2020.

He said the monitoring should be done with the cooperation of the Social-Security Committee of the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

The president urged that the result of the appraisal mist be presented to an April 11 meeting of authorities managing the national campaign against COVID-19, so that the necessary decisions could be made to tackle possible hurdles and problems on the way.

As for Tehran, he underlined, the previous directives remain in force and are binding. “No new decisions have been adopted for Tehran.”

He also ordered the enforcement of restrictions and social distancing plan for Tehran be monitored closely.

President Rouhani also instructed the health minister to work in coordination with committees of the National Coronavirus Headquarters and make the necessary arrangements for the production and provision of disinfectants, hygienic items and other supplies such as face masks and gloves.

The smart social distancing plan is to come into effect in all provinces except Tehran on Saturday April 11. In Tehran province, the plan will b enforced as of April 18, when low-risk businesses will be allowed to reopen.