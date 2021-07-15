Rouhani Says His Administration’s Services Downplayed by Trump’s Actions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his administration’s services and performance would have looked much better if it was not for Donald Trump.

Speaking in a ceremony to inaugurate several national projects on his last days in office, Rouhani said the achievements have been accomplished at a time when Iran was “in a state of sanctions and the pandemic, and if it was not for that evil person in the political world, we would undoubtedly have witnessed greater actions in these eight years.”

If it was not for Trump, people would have witnessed how important the government’s actions were in these eight years, he added.

“We are proud that during the hard economic war and the spread of coronavirus, we could continue the path of production, as well as supporting production with strength,” Rouhani said.

Referring to the inauguration of important plans and projects in the field of roads, urban planning, sports and youth in different cities across the country, Rouhani said, “The inauguration of about 21 trillion tomans worth of plans and projects in one day, despite the difficult conditions of economic war, is very important.”

The President said in this government, the country’s highways have increased from 12,000 kilometres to 20,000 kilometres.

“In the field of railways, very good measures have been taken in the last eight years and the connection of the country’s railways and its role in transit is very important,” he added.

Rouhani also referred to the measures taken by his administration for the development of the country’s ports, and said, “Development of Makran Coast is one of the important measures and honours of this government.”

The President added, “With the government’s work in connecting the railway lines to the railway network throughout the country, the railway will be connected from Chabahar to Zahedan to the national network and from Qazvin to Rasht and from there to Caspian Sea and then to Astara port.”

“The government has also carried out a large project to transfer seawater to the provinces of Kerman and Yazd, and there are conditions to continue this route to the provinces of Isfahan, South Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Sistan and Baluchestan.”