Rouhani, Cabinet Renew Allegiance with Imam Khomeini

During the visit, Rouhani was also accompanied by Imam Khomeini’s grandchild Seyyed Hassan Khomeini.

Rouhani and his cabinet commemorated the great founder of the revolution, and the late Chairman of the country’s Expediency Discernment Council Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani, reciting fatiha and laying a wreath on their tombs.

They also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Islamic revolution and Sacred Defence, and to the martyrs of the Hafte Tir bombing and the Iranian Prime Minister’s office bombing, both of which were carried out by the MKO terrorist group in 1981.

The office of Mohammad Javad Bahonar, Prime Minister of Iran, was bombed on 30 August 1981 by the MKO, killing Bahonar, President Mohammad Ali Rajai, and six other Iranian government officials.

The briefcase bombing came two months after the Hafte Tir bombing, which killed over seventy senior Iranian officials, including Chief Justice Mohammad Beheshti, then Iran’s second-highest official.

In his speech after the ceremony Rouhani said “Imam’s goal was that governance, within the framework of Islam, should be in the hands of people, and he was aware that justice and reform in the society, and growth and development are impossible without the presence of people.”

Referring to US President’s peace plan he said “although we do not approve the policy of tension and opposition, our people know that today there is no way but resistance to the aggressors, aggressors who wrong not only our nations but also all the Muslims in the world, especially the Palestinian nation. These days we see how shameful and abhorrent to all the Muslims and to Freedom-lovers in the world is the great shame they have registered as “deal of the century.”