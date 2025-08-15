Rosatom: Russia, Iran in talks on building small nuclear power plants 

Russia’s TASS news agency cited Alexey Likhachev as saying that in early 2025, Iran proposed expanding the bilateral nuclear energy cooperation agenda to include small-scale nuclear power projects. Likhachev, whose company has previously completed and commissioned Unit 1 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant and is currently building Units 2 and 3, voiced hope that agreements could be reached in the near future.

He also noted that Moscow regularly consults with Tehran on peaceful nuclear energy and has discussed a proposal to localize certain nuclear technology processes in Iran.