Friday, August 15, 2025
Rosatom: Russia, Iran in talks on building small nuclear power plants 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Russia is negotiating with Iran on the construction of small nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic. That's according to the director general of the state-owned Rosatom nuclear corporation. 

Russia’s TASS news agency cited Alexey Likhachev as saying that in early 2025, Iran proposed expanding the bilateral nuclear energy cooperation agenda to include small-scale nuclear power projects. Likhachev, whose company has previously completed and commissioned Unit 1 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant and is currently building Units 2 and 3, voiced hope that agreements could be reached in the near future.

He also noted that Moscow regularly consults with Tehran on peaceful nuclear energy and has discussed a proposal to localize certain nuclear technology processes in Iran.

