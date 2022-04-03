Sunday, April 3, 2022
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle East

Report: Saudi-led attacks kills 3 Yemeni civilians despite ceasefire

By IFP Editorial Staff
Yemen War Saudi Air Stike
Despite a UN-mediated ceasefire, Saudi Arabia reportedly launched artillery and rocket attacks on the Yemeni province of Sa’ada, killing three civilians.

According to media reports, the attacks hit an area near the border with Saudi Arabia.

The reports also said separate Saudi artillery fire hit the positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees in Najran border area.

The attacks, if confirmed, are a violation of the ceasefire agreed by both sides.

The two-month truce was announced by the United Nations Special Envoy on Yemen Hans Grundberg on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s al-Masirah news network said mines planted by forces of the Saudi-led coalition went off in an eastern area of al-Jawf province, killing three Yemeni civilians and injuring three others.

The news network added that the coalition has violated the ceasefire in Hudaydah 81 times over the past hours.

One such incident, al-Masirah said, was the flight of a spy plane over Hudaydah’s al-Jabalieh area.

