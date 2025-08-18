Report: Safe house linked to Mossad uncovered in Tehran

The source said that officers from a central Tehran police station, acting on public reports and conducting field investigations, identified the location on Nosrat Street near Enghelab Square, in downtown the capital.

The site was reportedly being used to assemble drones for Mossad operatives.

During the search, several small drones and UAVs were also seized. Authorities confirmed that investigations into the case are still ongoing.

Iranian authorities have in recent weeks found several other workshops where drones were made to help the Zionist regime with its recent aggression against Iran.