Monday, August 18, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Report: Safe house linked to Mossad uncovered in Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Police in the Iranian capital Tehran have uncovered a safe house linked to the Israeli spy agency Mossad. That's according to a report by Mehr News Agency citing an informed source.

The source said that officers from a central Tehran police station, acting on public reports and conducting field investigations, identified the location on Nosrat Street near Enghelab Square, in downtown the capital.

The site was reportedly being used to assemble drones for Mossad operatives.

During the search, several small drones and UAVs were also seized. Authorities confirmed that investigations into the case are still ongoing.

Iranian authorities have in recent weeks found several other workshops  where drones were made to help the Zionist regime with its recent aggression against Iran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks