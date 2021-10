Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has reportedly cut short a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and left for Tehran.

According to Fars News Agency, Ahmadinejad had travelled to the UAE to visit Expo 2020 hosted by Dubai, but had to return home upon Emirati officials’ recommendation.

Fars added , he failed to achieve any of his objectives during his visit.

During the visit, many visitors found photo opportunity with former Iranian president.