Repeating Trump’s Policy Won’t Yield New Results for US: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the Biden administration will not achieve any new results by repeating its predecessor’s policies against Iran.

“US claims it favours diplomacy; not Trump’s failed policy of ‘maximum pressure’,” Zarif said in a Thursday tweet.

“Yet Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken boasts about blocking [South] Korea from transferring our OWN money to the Swiss Channel—only used for food and medicine,” Zarif added.

“Repeating the same policy won’t yield new results,” he said, adding that the only way is to Commit, Act, and Meet.