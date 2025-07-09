Reformist analyst slams Keyhan newspaper over “Martyrs of Negotiation” headline

In a post on his Telegram channel titled “Geniuses”, Zeidabadi wrote, “We had heard before that negotiations might not always prevent war — but claiming that war is the result of negotiations is something only the geniuses at Keyhan could come up with”.

Zeidabadi underlined that Iran’s decision to resume dialogue with the U.S. was not made solely by President Masoud Pezeshkian, but was the result of consensus among the country’s top leadership and institutions.

“So who exactly is this headline targeting?”, he asked.

On Tuesday, Keyhan’s editor-in-chief Hossein Shariatmadari strongly criticized any form of renewed talks with the US, saying, “Why should we return to talks with those who blew up the negotiating table?”

It was referring to the recent US-Israel aggression against Iran in the middle of talks between Washington and Tehran that has left at least 1,100 martyrs.

The statement came in the wake of Pezeshkian’s recent interview with American journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson, which made headlines both domestically and abroad.