Rascals in US Driveling about Iran’s Defence Power: Leader

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution says the reason why “nonsense-talking rascals” in the United States are kicking up a fuss about Iran’s defence and missile potentialities is Tehran’s precise and wise calculations to achieve those capabilities.

In comments on Monday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Washington authorities are scared of Iran’s power.

“These words of drivel are due to their fear as well as backwardness in this domain, but we must maintain this logical system of calculation despite their propaganda campaigns,” said the Leader at a graduation ceremony for Armed Forces cadets.

“No one’s mind should be distracted by the ballyhoo raised by scoundrels ruling the US nation,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said having a proper assessment of threats and potentialities in the areas of “defence power”, “economic strength and stability” and “cultural potential and power” is the prerequisite to maintaining national might and identity and preserving national interests.

The Leader described “defence power” as one of the pillars of national might.

He underlined if nations are bereft of defence power, countries such as the US and a few others, which seek to launch aggression against, encroach upon and abuse other peoples, will not leave nations alone and put their tentacles on whatever they have.