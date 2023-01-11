Raisi to Putin: Iran ready to help end Ukraine war

President Raisi made the remark in a telephone conversation with Putin.

Raisi also spoke about efforts to resolve the Syria issues in line with the Astana peace process.

He noted that regional issues including those in the Caucasus and Syria can only be resolved through cooperation and coordination.

Raisi said Iran also believes and foreign interference in regional affairs is harmful.

The Iranian president also stressed the significance of continued expansion of economic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, especially in the fields of transit and energy.

The Russian president for his part described all-out economic cooperation as being very fruitful for bilateral relations.

Putin said expanding ties, including in the fields of transit and energy, benefits the economies of the entire Eurasian region.

He also welcomed Iran’s initiative to establish peace in Ukraine and underscored the need for coordination to solve Syria’s problems in line with the Astana peace process.