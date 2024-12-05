Germany rules out sending forces to Ukraine

Scholz made the remarks on Wednesday while addressing the German parliament about remarks made earlier this week by the country’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO’s top diplomats on Tuesday, Baerbock signaled that Berlin was open to the idea of sending a peacekeeping force into Ukraine.

“The German side will support everything that serves peace in the future,” she said, adding that the country’s soldiers “could be deployed only under the condition of a real ceasefire”.

The remarks prompted widespread speculation on how exactly such a deployment could flesh out, yet Scholz cautioned against drawing any conclusions from Baerbock’s statement, insisting she had worded it in extremely vague terms on purpose.

“She was asked what could happen in a peace phase, and actually she tried to answer this without saying yes or no. Because it’s quite inappropriate to speculate now about what would happen later in the event of a negotiated cease-fire,” Scholz told the parliament.

The chancellor ruled out any possibility of sending troops to Ukraine before a lasting ceasefire between Moscow and Kiev was established.

“We are in agreement with the minister of defense and the foreign minister that we must do everything to ensure that this war does not become a war between Russia and NATO. And that is why sending ground troops is out of the question for me in this war situation,” he explained.

The mixed messages from German leadership come amid a string of media reports that suggested France and the UK have been considering deploying their troops to the front line in Ukraine as a peacekeeping force to observe a ceasefire in the event of Russia and Ukraine actually engaging in negotiations.

An unnamed high-ranking NATO official, who spoke to state-funded news outlet Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, suggested the true goal of the potential deployment was ensuring that European NATO members still have a say in the conflict’s resolution after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has reported that Western nations are considering sending as many as 100,000 “so-called peacekeepers” to Ukraine. That sizable force would effectively amount to an occupation and would only serve the purpose of buying time for Kiev to rebuild its military strength before renewing hostilities with Moscow, it warned.