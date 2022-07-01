Raisi: Any nuclear deal requires guarantees to lift sanctions

In a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Thursday, President Raisi highlighted that numerous reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verify that Iran’s nuclear program is completely transparent and it has never deviated from the legal path.
“Constant accusations and repeated claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the talks show they have set political goals for the negotiations,” the Iranian president asserted.
The Qatari capital Doha hosted two days of nuclear negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday with Iran and the US representatives engaged in indirect talks.
It follows several rounds of talks in Vienna last year among the remaining parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to revive the deal.
After the Doha talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a sustainable agreement is within reach if the United States acts realistically and shows serious willingness.
Meanwhile, the Qatari emir said Doha supports Tehran’s stance to restore its rights and at the same time advance the talks.