Saturday, January 1, 2022
Raisi: No plans to raise gasoline prices

By IFP Editorial Staff

“We are reviewing plans to make gasoline distribution fair which would be implemented as a pilot project and on a limited scale for now so that we can assess its positive and negative effects,” Raisi stated on Friday evening during a trip to the city of Qom.

The Iranian president also expounded on measures taken by his administration over the past months.

“After an extensive vaccination campaign, the number of daily deaths is now double digit, basic goods are sufficiently stored, and oil sales have increased,” he explained.

“Thank God, we have no shortage of goods in the market, and good plans have been drawn up to control prices,” Raisi added.

The Iranian president also said that his administration began its tenure in difficult circumstances so that it even had difficulty paying the salaries of government employees, but it managed to pay the salaries without borrowing from the central bank.

