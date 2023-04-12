President Raisi says Israel’s collapse nearer than expected

During a speech on the occasion of the Qadr Night in Tehran on Tuesday, Raisi stated that Zionists are fighting each other and are in a hurry to destroy themselves.

He added that the internal political and social crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories shows that the regime of Israel will soon fall.

Raisi also referred to a statement made by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei several years ago, predicting that the Zionist regime would cease to exist a quarter of a century from then.

Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated earlier this month that protests and political infighting in the occupied territories were signs of the imminent downfall of the Zionist regime.

Iran has called on Muslims worldwide to participate in this year’s International Quds Day this Friday to demonstrate support for the Palestinians in their struggle against the occupiers.

“We will carry out our political and spiritual duty on the Quds day,” said Raisi.