Raisi: Iran resolved to implement strategic deal with China, welcomes belt road

President Raisi made the comment in an address to Chinese university professors and students in Beijing on Wednesday.

He said Iran is ready to play a role in establishing peace and security and expanding development by relying on its unique position.

Raisi in other comments noted that Iran puts emphasis on its policy of neighborliness and on multilateralism.

“We have specifically focused our policy on Asian convergence”, the Iranian president said.

He added that Iran is firmly resolved to deepen mutual trust and implement the comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

Raisi stressed that synergy between the two nations of Iran and China would pave the way for moving toward peace, stability and inclusive development.

Iran’s president also said the agreements Tehran and Beijing signed during his visit to China, can help both sides take long strides toward expanding cooperation in all areas.

Raisi underlined that Iran and China have huge potentials to boost their relations and that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have underscored the need to realize those possibilities.

The Iranian president noted that the Islamic Republic regards China as a reliable trade partner.