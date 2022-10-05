Raisi: Govt. must work to raise hopes at home, frustrate enemies

“It’s a shared responsibility for all of us to make efforts to boost people’s hopes and trust in the efficiency of the country’s administrative bodies, and this depends on round-the-clock hardwork,” said Raisi in a speech at the opening ceremony for a new term of the Expediency Council on Tuesday.

“Non-stop hardwork brings frustration to enemies and increasing hope to the people as great assets of the Revolution,” the chief executive added.

Elsewhere, he emphasized the significance of the duty of the Expediency Council, as the Leader’s advisory board, to monitor the enforcement of the Islamic establishment’s general policies.

Raisi said the executive bodies stood ready to help the Council in fulfilling the duty.

Meanwhile, the president hailed the position of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the recent wave of unrest in the country.

The Leader’s wise guidelines helped soothe the country’s problems, he said.

Raisi was referring to the deadly unrest that hit the country following the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.