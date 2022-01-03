Monday, January 3, 2022
Raisi: Expanding Tehran-Yerevan economic cooperation will enhance regional security

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stressed the importance of boosting trade and economic exchanges between the Islamic Republic and Armenia.

“Expanding cooperation and economic exchanges between Tehran and Yerevan, while ensuring the interests of all parties, will certainly be a source of security,” President Raisi said during a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday.

The president stressed the need for constant communication and dialogue between the two countries at different levels.

Emphasizing Iran’s readiness to increase the volume of trade with Armenia, Raisi said the level of bilateral economic exchanges is less than the existing capacities and it is necessary for the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission to become more active and take major steps.

Raisi also stressed that Iran’s principled policy is to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries and that Tehran supports the sovereignty of Armenia over all territories and means of transportation within that country.
He said Tehran welcomes the progress in the negotiation process between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“We hope that other issues between the two countries will be resolved peacefully within the framework of international principles and law,” he added.

The Armenian premier stressed his country’s determination to fully develop relations with Iran.

“We are determined to increase economic relations and interactions with Iran in all areas and to make the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation more active than before,” Pashinyan said.

“We are confident that by increasing the level of cooperation and bilateral coordination, we can take important steps to establish peace and security in the region,” he added.

