Official: Qatar can use Iran’s air capacity during World Cup finals

Mir Akbar Razavi said the agreement was signed by the directors of the Iranian and Qatari aviation organizations.

Razavi added that under the deal, Iran will allow the use of its airspace during the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar.

The directors of the Iranian and Qatari aviation organizations also agreed to increase the number of Iranian flights during the World Cup matches.

Razavi said Iran can allow spectators who are willing to visit the country or its Kish Island visa-free.

He noted that given the heavy traffic at the Doha airport, Iran is ready to let Qatari planes park and stay at airports in the Iranian cities of Bandar Abbas and Bushehr as well as on Kish and Qeshm Islands.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Monday November 21 at Qatar’s Al Thumama Stadium.