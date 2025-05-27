IFP ExclusiveParliamentSelected

Qalibaf re-elected as Iranian parliament speaker for sixth consecutive year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has been re-elected as Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majles) for the sixth consecutive year.

In a Tuesday morning vote, he secured 219 out of 276 votes cast by the lawmakers.

Qalibaf’s only remaining challenger, Ahmad Rastineh, received 53 votes, while four ballots were declared void.

The election took place in accordance with the internal regulations of the parliament, which stipulate that the leadership board, including the Speaker, is elected annually. There is no legal restriction on re-election for consecutive terms.

The final lineup for the speakership included only Qalibaf and Rastineh after Hadi Ghavami withdrew his candidacy moments before the vote, prompting a strong objection from Rastineh.

Earlier in the day, candidates Ahmad Aryaeinejad and Ahmad Beigdeli had also stepped aside in favor of Qalibaf.

According to parliamentary procedures, the presidium consists of the speaker, two deputy speakers, six secretaries, and three observers.

While the speaker must be elected by an absolute majority, other members of the board are chosen by relative majority.

