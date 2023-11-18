Saturday, November 18, 2023
Putin’s aide calls Iran “gateway” to SE Asian and Southern Persian Gulf countries 

By IFP Editorial Staff
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has said Iran is a “gateway for Russia” to enter South East Asian and Southern Persian Gulf countries.

Igor Luitin made the remark in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

He also congratulated the Islamic Republic on its full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two sides further discussed the latest efforts to complete the Rasht-Astara railway project and also the three-way transit MoU involving Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Iran and Russia have expanded their relations steadily over the past years amid sanctions imposed on both countries by the Western governments, especially the US.

