Putin to discuss important strategic issues with Xi during China visit: Envoy

“At the summit, our leaders will discuss all current and key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as our strategic interaction in the international arena. This is very important,” Zhang Hanhui said on Friday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the dates for Putin’s visit to China have been set but have not been announced.

On September 20, during a meeting with Chinese officials, Putin said he gladly accepted Xi’s invitation to visit China in October for the Belt and Road Forum.

Russia and China recently hailed their cooperation ahead of Putin’s Beijing visit. During a meeting in Moscow on Monday, Russia and China’s top diplomats discussed strengthening their international cooperation.

The two countries would continue “well-coordinated work” at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and other summits and high level meetings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in opening remarks.