China-Russia relations withstand test of complex international situation: Xi

“The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. China-Russia relations have withstood the test of rapid changes in the international environment,” he said in a message to the participants of the 10th dialogue between the United Russia and the Communist Party of China.

The Chinese leader pointed out that next year, the two countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“We are ready to firmly develop bilateral relations with the Russian side in the spirit of eternal good-neighborliness and comprehensive strategic cooperation for the development of the two countries,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also stated on Monday Russian and China are coordinating efforts in solving key international problems, contributing to the construction of a just and democratic world order.

“Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive and strategic partnership are at an unprecedented high level. Large-scale joint projects are being implemented in the economic, transport, energy, humanitarian and other spheres. On a bilateral basis, as well as in the formats of the SCO, BRICS and other multilateral structures, Moscow and Beijing coordinate efforts in solving major international problems, contributing to the construction of a more just and democratic world order,” Putin said in a greeting message to the participants of the United Russia party and the Chinese Communist Party Dialogue.

The constructive work between United Russia and the Chinese Communist Party contributes to the progressive development of bilateral relations, Putin added.

“Regular contacts involving both their central bodies and regional structures provide a useful exchange of experience in the areas of party building, parliamentary and public activities, allow us to thoroughly discuss a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.”