PSG soccer fans unfurl giant ‘Free Palestine’ banner

The banner, which draped an entire floor-to-ceiling section of the audience, featured a Palestinian flag, Al-Aqsa Mosque and a child wearing a shirt with imagery from the flag of Lebanon, where Israel has opened a new front besides the Gaza Strip.

The letter “i” in Free Palestine depicted a map of the occupied Palestinian territories in the pattern of the Palestinian keffiyeh, a symbol of resistance fighters.

More than 43,000 people have been killed in Israel’s offensive on Gaza since early October 2023, with approximately 100,000 more wounded. The onslaught is still ongoing.

In Israel’s war on Lebanon, over 3,000 people have died, and at least 13,500 others have been injured during this period.