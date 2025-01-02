Palestinian Authority temporarily bans Al Jazeera, citing “inciting material”

A ministerial committee that includes the culture, interior and communications ministries decided to suspend the broadcaster’s operations for what they described as broadcasting “inciting material and reports that were deceiving and stirring strife” in the country, Wafa reported on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Fatah, the Palestinian faction which dominates the PA, banned Al Jazeera from reporting from the governorate of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, citing its coverage of clashes between the Palestinian security forces and Palestinian armed groups in the area.

Fatah in late December had accused the broadcaster of sowing division in “our Arab homeland in general and in Palestine in particular” and encouraged Palestinians not to cooperate with the network.

In response, the network slammed Fatah, saying it had launched an “incitement campaign” against the network and its journalists in the occupied West Bank for its coverage of the clashes.

Mustafa Barghouti, the secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, stated Palestinians would be “astonished at this decision” to suspend Al Jazeera broadcasts.

“I think it’s a big mistake and this decision should be reversed as soon as possible,” Barghouti told Al Jazeera from Ramallah.

“If the PA has an issue with Al Jazeera, it should discuss it,” he added, especially since Al Jazeera has been “exposing the crimes against the Palestinian people … and [has been] promoting the Palestinian cause in general”.

“But more than that, it is an issue of freedom of … the press.”

Israeli forces in September issued Al Jazeera with a military order to shut down operations after they raided the outlet’s bureau in the West Bank city of Ramallah – where the PA is based.

Meanwhile, the PA, which engages in security coordination with Israel, has continued its crackdown in Jenin – a stronghold for armed groups opposing Israel’s occupation.

Several civilians, PA soldiers and armed fighters have been killed since the start of “Operation Protect the Homeland”, including Jenin Brigades commander Yazid Ja’ayseh.

The fighting has focused Palestinian criticism on the PA, with the Popular Resistance Committees umbrella group accusing the organisation of operating “in line with the Zionist agenda”.