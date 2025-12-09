‘Record high’ number of Palestinians died in Israeli prisons: Report

In comparison, between 1967 and 2007, approximately 187 Palestinian detainees died in Israeli-run prisons, or less than five a year, Walla said, citing the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs. It is now around one death each week.

“This is an extremely high number; it’s a record high compared to known data from previous decades,” it added.

“No official data has been published on the number of security prisoners who died in the years prior to Ben Gvir taking over the Ministry of National Security [in December 2022],” Walla added, saying that rights organisations have put estimates in the dozens.

Ben Gvir’s restrictive policies and rules include increasingly smaller food rations, depriving prisoners of sunlight, limiting warm clothing, access to showers and hygienic products, as well as regular violent beatings and raids on detainees’ cells.

Walla reported that data it gathered between 23 January 2023 and 25 June of this year show that most of the Palestinian detainees “died in hospitals while receiving treatment, not inside detention centres”.

While the mistreatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons has long been documented by human rights organisations, the abuses have sharply escalated since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza on 7 October 2023.

Reports of systemic abuse and torture in Israeli custody have surged to record levels since the war began and at least 100 prisoner deaths under these conditions have been documented.

Both international and Israeli human rights groups have condemned the abuses, with B’Tselem referring to Israeli prisons as “torture camps”.

Israel’s Public Defender’s Office reported last week on the worsening conditions since October 2023, noting that Palestinians endure extreme hunger, overcrowding and systematic violence by prison staff.

Meanwhile, a report by the UN Committee Against Torture published last month showed that the use of torture by the Israeli state was “organised and widespread” and had greatly increased since the beginning of the Gaza war.

“The committee was deeply concerned about reports indicating a de facto state policy of organised and widespread torture and ill-treatment during the reporting period, which had gravely intensified since 7 October 2023,” the report said.

At least 9,250 Palestinians are currently reported to be held in Israeli prisons, though the real figure is likely higher as Israel withholds information on hundreds of people its army seized in Gaza.

Walla estimates that at least 10,000 Palestinians remain in Israeli detention centres despite the recent prisoner exchange deal, which saw the release of hundreds of Palestinians for the remaining Israel captives in Gaza.

Nearly half of all Palestinian detainees are held without charge or trial, under indefinitely renewable administrative detention orders.

The latest death toll reported by the Israeli media outlet comes amid deliberations on a new bill allowing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners.

Ben Gvir was pictured in parliament on Monday wearing a noose pendant on his lapel, as he continues to push for the legislation, exclaiming that “the time has come for the death penalty for terrorists!”

Posting on X, Ben Gvir boasted about wearing the pin, along with other members of his Otzma Yehudit party.

“I and the members of my Otzma Yehudit faction arrived today at the National Security Committee discussions to continue advancing the death penalty for terrorists, while wearing a pin in the shape of a hangman’s noose – as a symbol of our commitment to passing the law and as a clear message that terrorists are sons of death,” he wrote.

The bill was approved by a majority of 39 out of 120 Knesset members, with 16 voting against in Israel’s parliament.

It would allow judges to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis on so-called “nationalistic” grounds.

The legislation would not apply to Israelis who kill Palestinians under similar circumstances.

The bill now requires two more readings in the Knesset before it can become an official law.