Council of Europe alarmed By ‘large numbers’ of British arrests over Palestine Action

In a letter to UK interior minister Shabana Mahmood, its human rights commissioner Michael O’Flaherty said London needed to conduct a “comprehensive review” of its policing of such protests.

The British government proscribed Palestine Action as a “terror group” in July.

Almost 500 people were arrested on October 4 in the latest pro-Palestinian protest in London, which came two days after two people were killed in a knife attack on a synagogue in Manchester.

“Large numbers of arrests have reportedly been made for displaying placards or banners expressing solidarity with the organisation or disagreement with the government’s decision to proscribe it,” O’Flaherty stated in his letter.

Domestic legislation designed to counter “terrorism” must not impose “any limitations on fundamental rights and freedoms”, he insisted.

He added that changes in legislation in 2022 and 2023 “allow authorities to impose excessive limits on freedom of assembly and expression, and risk overpolicing.”

The UK is one of 46 member states of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe rights organisation, which is not connected to the European Union.

Council of Europe members sign up to the European Convention on Human Rights, which is enforced by the European Court of Human Rights.

Right-wing politicians, including leaders of the main opposition Conservative party, have called on Britain to pull out of the ECHR, regarding it as a brake on domestic policy.

The ruling Labour party has so far resisted such a move.

“I would recommend that a comprehensive review of the compliance of the current legislation on the policing of protests with the United Kingdom’s human rights obligations be undertaken,” noted O’Flaherty.