Italy says closer to recognizing Palestine after Gaza deal

“Clearly, if the plan is implemented, Italy’s recognition of Palestine will certainly be closer,” Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt, according to ANSA news agency.

She stressed that Italy aims to support the establishment of a Palestinian state while continuing its humanitarian support for the people of Gaza.

Meloni noted that Italy is ready to assist in stabilizing Gaza, including deploying Carabinieri forces if required by a UN resolution.

“Italy is ready to do its part. It’s a great opportunity. It’s a historic day. I’m proud that Italy is here,” she said.

Meloni described the ceasefire agreement as “a great success” for US President Donald Trump, adding: “We wish him more (successes), starting with Ukraine.”

Last week, Trump announced that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a plan he laid out on Sept. 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip. The first phase of the deal came into force Friday.

Phase two of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza, the formation of a multinational force and the disarmament of Hamas.

Earlier Monday, the release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 67,800 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.