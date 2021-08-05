President Raisi Meets World Leaders ahead of Inauguration

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi has met several world leaders, foreign ministers, and top parliamentarians who are visiting Tehran to attend his inauguration ceremony.

In a tight schedule on Wednesday and Thursday, Raisi discussed bilateral, regional and international issues in separate meetings with Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iraqi President Barham Salih, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Algerian Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane, Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Mustafa Şentop, Speaker of the Niger Parliament Seyni Oumarou, Speaker of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic, Secretary-General of ALBA (the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America) Sacha Sergio Llorenti Soliz, and Foreign Minister of Oman Badr Albusaidi.

He also held talks with Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov, Yemeni popular Ansarullah Movement’s Spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam, Ghana’s Minister for Tourism Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measure in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay, Foreign Minister of Bolivia Rogelio Mayta, former Prime Minister of Niger Seyni Oumarou, and Vice President of Venezuela Ricardo Jose Menendez Prieto.

Several top officials, including Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service for Political Affairs Enrique Mora, and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister have also arrived in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony.

