President Raisi says Iran, India determined to deepen economic ties

Raisi said that Iran and India can give a boost to bilateral cooperation which enables both countries to have a more effective role in the new world order.

Referring to his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Samarkand on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Uzbek city last September, the Iranian president noted that the leaders of both countries are determined to expand relations in different economic and trade areas.

He added that regional and international organizations such as the SCO and BRICS group of emerging economies, with their remarkable power and resources, can affect the changing world.

The president also stated that more enhanced cooperation between Iran and India can help the settlement of regional issues, including the developments on the ground in Afghanistan.

The Indian official, for his part, said that great changes are happening across the world and emerging technologies are increasingly linking the economies of the countries.

Doval added that his country believes that in order to be able to affect these global changes, it needs to develop more increased relations with its neighbors, in particular Iran.