President Pezeshkian warns dialogue will be meaningless if snapback is activated

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that if the snapback mechanism is triggered, negotiations would lose their significance.

In a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian stated that Western countries should demonstrate their commitment to their obligations for any meaningful understanding to emerge, adding that the current situation has arisen due to the West’s failure to uphold its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The president reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, aligning this stance with the country’s fundamental beliefs and clear political approach.

He also attributed the West’s skepticism regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program to misunderstandings and partly to misleading propaganda from the Israeli regime.

Prime Minister Store responded by affirming the Western countries’ commitment to resolving issues, stating that efforts should focus on finding solutions to concerns, which could help prevent the triggering of the snapback mechanism.

 

